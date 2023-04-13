2023 April 13 09:19

FESCO and Tunis to look into potential cargo base for sea service organization

Issues of building logistics in the North Africa region were considered at the dedicated meeting

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO Transportation Group’s BoD, and Hela Hanachi, Head of the Moscow office of Tunisia Center for Export Promotion, have held a meeting to discuss a possibility of launching sea services between Tunisia and Russia. The countries have agreed to study a potential cargo base in view of organizing a service for the delivery of food and agricultural products from Tunisia in refrigerated containers, says the press center of FESCO.

Andrey Severilov and Hela Hanachi also discussed issues of building logistics in the North Africa region.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.