2023 April 12 16:38

Capacity of FESCO’s line connecting Russia and Vietnam increased by 44% with third vessel put on FVDL

Since its launching in May 2022, FVDL has transported over 11.5 thousand TEUs in both directions

FESCO Transportation Group has put a third vessel to operate on its regular line between Russia and Vietnam, FESCO Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL). Its capacity has thus been increased by 44% to 2.3 thousand TEU. According to the Group’s statement, container ship FESCO Askold with a capacity of 700 TEU has joined container ships A HOUOU and BAL BOAN with a capacity of 850 TEU and 750 TEU, respectively.

Regularity has been increased from two times per month to one shipment in eight days.

FVDL operates on the following route: Commercial Port of Vladivostok – Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) – Haiphong (Vietnam) – Commercial Port of Vladivostok. Transit time en route from CPV to ports of Vietnam is 9-12 days. FESCO has launched a regular FVDL sea line in May 2022. During this time more than 11.5 thousand TEUs were transported in both directions.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.