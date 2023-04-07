2023 April 7 14:45

GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks

On the occasion of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing, China and in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, GTT and PipeChina Engineering Technology Innovation Co. Ltd (PipeChina Innovation) have signed a cooperation agreement for the evaluation and further promotion of GTT’s GST Membrane Full Containment tank technology for PipeChina upcoming LNG projects. Endorsed by PipeChina Group, the major state-owned energy company in China, this cooperation agreement was signed by Jianhua Qi, Chairman of PipeChina Innovation and Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, according to GTT's release.

PipeChina Group is currently operating seven LNG receiving terminals in China and three newbuilding LNG projects are under construction. As the largest operator of LNG infrastructure in China, PipeChina Group aims to further develop new projects by adopting next generation and greener technology.



PipeChina Group Co., Ltd. (referred to as PipeChina) was officially established on December 9, 2019 in Beijing. It is engaged in the investment, construction, and operation of infrastructure such as oil and gas trunk pipeline networks and gas storage and peak-shaving. It is responsible for the interconnection of trunk pipeline networks and city pipelines, as well as the operation and scheduling of national oil and gas pipeline networks. PipeChina Innovation is a full subsidiary of PipeChina Group Co. Ltd. responsible for technical innovation, strategic planning, feasibility study, engineering management, digitalization and engineering standards, etc.