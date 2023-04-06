2023 April 6 17:51

FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica

It was the second voyage under the five-year contract for supply of Antarctic stations

Vasiliy Golovnin, a diesel-electric ship of FESCO Transportation Group, completed the expedition to Antarctica having delivered cargo to two Indian and one Belgian research stations, says FESCO.

It is the second voyage under the five-year contract for supply of Antarctic stations concluded with the National Center for Polar and Oceanic Research of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India (NCPOR). The previous contract was signed for a three-year period.

The Vasiliy Golovnin left for the voyage on 20 January 2023 and returned to the port of Cape Town (Republic of South Africa) on April 4. The ship delivered fuel, food and polar explorers to replace their colleagues at Indian stations Bharati and Maitri and made a call at the Belgium station Princess Elisabeth. The Vasiliy Golovnin also took over 100 tonnes of domestic and technical waste from the stations.

FESCO has extensive work experience in Antarctica and has repeatedly participated in state projects related to supply of research stations of the USA, Australia, Great Britain, Chile and Argentina.

