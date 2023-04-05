2023 April 5 14:41

FESCO opens subsidiary for development of Belarus’ export/import transportation

FESCO Transportation Group has opened a subsidiary, FESCO Beltrans, for the development of export and import transportation in Belarus. The company’s registration as a legal entity was completed on 30 March 2023. Oleg Tkach has been appointed Director General of the company headquartered in Minsk, says FESCO.

“The company is focused on the operation of the existing and the development of new railway and intermodal services of FESCO between the Republic of Belarus and the countries of the South-East Asia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” reads the statement.

In 2022, FESCO’s cargo transportation to Belarus rose 6-fold, transportation from Belarus – 3-fold, to 3.5 thousand TEU and 0.6 thousand TEU, respectively.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the Republic of Belarus frequently announced its plans to build up exports of its cargo via Russian ports. According to some reports, Belarus wants to transport up to 850 thousand tonnes of cargo via the Astrakhan Region by 2024 and to build a terminal in the Murmansk Region able to handle 5-7 million tonnes of Belarus’ potash per year.

Besides, Minsk used to express interest to MSCC Bronka. In January 2023, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the need “to make the maximum use of the Russian ports” to ship Belarus’ goods. As of today, Belarus exports its cargo to the third countries via over 20 Russian ports at preferential tariffs.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 25 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.