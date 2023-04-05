2023 April 5 11:24

GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of three new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2023, two orders from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for the tank design for a total of three new liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGC), two on behalf of a European ship-owner, and the other for an Asian ship-owner, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these three vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and the second quarters of 2027.