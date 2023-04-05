2023 April 5 10:58

FESCO’s Vladivostok Automobile Terminal increased 1Q’23 throughput by 14%YoY

In March, automobile carrier Yenisey delivered 850 Chinese crossovers

In the first quarter of 2023, FESCO’s Vladivostok Automobile Terminal (VAT) handled 19.3 thousand automobiles, 14% more than in the same period of the previous year, VAT General Director Vitaly Marchenk said, according to the Telegram channel of Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

In March, automobile carrier Yenisey delivered 850 Chinese crossovers.

Vladivostok Automobile Terminal is located in the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok. Its annual capacity is 144 thousand units. From its launching, the terminal has handled over 25 million automobiles.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.