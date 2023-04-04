2023 April 4 10:23

FESCO’s fleet expanded to 25 units with total capacity exceeding 28 thousand TEU

Container ship of 1,049 TEU has joined the fleet of FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group has expanded its fleet with container ship FESCO Ekaterina, the ninth ship acquired over the recent three years. Thus, the company’s fleet now numbers 25 units with their total deadweight exceeding 400 thousand tonnes and the capacity of over 28 thousand TEU, says FESCO.

FESCO Ekaterina will operate between the ports of Turkey and Novorossiysk in the framework of FESCO Turkey Black Sea Service (FTBS). The ship’s length is 142.7 m, width — 22.63 m, deadweight — 12.78 t, capacity — 1,049 TEU. The ship left for its first voyage in late March 2023.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 25 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.