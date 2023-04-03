2023 April 3 18:16

Damen Naval completes Vlissingen part of Landing Platform Dock HNLMS Johan de Witt

Landing Platform Dock HNLMS Johan de Witt has left the Damen Naval shipyard in Vlissingen-Oost, according to the company's release. Over the past 13 months, the transport ship has undergone a comprehensive Midlife Update (MLU) in conjunction with the third period of Appointed Maintenance (BO3).

The ship was handed over to the Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) on Friday 31 March on schedule. The ship will now be towed to Den Helder, where the Naval Maintenance and Sustainment Agency, together with Damen Naval, will carry out some additional work.

The MLU/BO3 was a joint project between Damen Naval and Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen (DSV).

Construction of the 176.35-metre vessel began in 2003 at the Damen Naval shipyard in Romania, and in 2004 the hull was towed to Vlissingen, where it was further completed. Completion and commissioning followed in 2007.