2023 April 3 10:17

Commercial Port of Vladivostok put into operation new container yard

Image source: Commercial Port of Vladivostok

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) has put int operation a new container yard of 13.5 thousand square meters. The company’s storage capacity has thus been increased by 5% (+1,113 TEU), according to the stevedore’s Telegram.

From 2021, Commercial Port of Vladivostok has been implementing a comprehensive development strategy adopted by FESCO BoD. It includes the launching of new container yards, the purchase of network equipment and modernization of the port’s IT infrastructure. According to Nikolay Yermolayev, Managing Director of the port, the company’s strategy foresees the expansion of container storage capacity by 20% and the purchase of over 170 equipment units.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Commercial Port of Vladivostok was planning to increase container storage capacity by 20% within 5 years.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.