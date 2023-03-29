2023 March 29 17:30

Roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” to be held in online format on 25 April 2023

Roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” organized by PortNews Media Group in partnership with Vostochny Port and Rosterminalugol will be held in online format on 25 April 2023.

The event will beheld in the framework of the Year of Teachers and Mentors announced in Russia. The participants will discuss the most acute problems of staffing the stevedoring industry with the blue-collars. The participants will try to find ways to resolve the problems.

Among the speakers are representatives of stevedoring companies, industry-focused associations, regional authorities in charge of the social policy, employment and education, as well as representatives of the industry-focused educational institutions.

The meeting stream will be available free of charge on Youtube, on the websites and social media platforms of IAA PortNews and other organizers including Telegram and VK. The event starts on April 25 at 9 a.m., Moscow time. Applications for taking part in the event as a speaker are welcome here