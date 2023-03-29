2023 March 29 17:46

ADNOC LS unveils Integrated Logistics Services Platform

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has unveiled its Integrated Logistics Services Platform (ILSP), one of the largest turnkey offshore logistics offerings in the world that enables coordinated end-to-end management of logistics and maritime operations at its base in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

As part of the launch of the ILSP project, ADNOC L&S confirms that it signed a $2.6 billion (AED9.5 billion) contract with ADNOC Offshore to provide integrated logistics services. The agreement runs for five years, with the option of a five-year extension, and includes the provision of port services, warehouse operations, heavy lifting, material handling and shipping, rig and barge moves, marine terminal operations and waste management services. Over 80% of the contract value will flow back into the UAE’s economy through ADNOC’s successful In-Country Value (ICV) program.

ADNOC L&S is undertaking a global strategic expansion program, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream and downstream operations. The company has the most diversified fleet in the Middle East, owning 245 vessels and managing over 600 vessels annually. Its fleet and its 1.5 million square meters integrated logistics base in Mussafah position the company as a global maritime logistics leader.