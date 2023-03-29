2023 March 29 15:43

Moín Container Terminal receives its third largest vessel

This week, the Moín Container Terminal (TCM) received its third largest vessel to ever berth at the port since operations began in February 2019, according to APM Terminals's release. The Elma, operated by Shipping Line MSC, has a length of 299.9 meters and capacity of 9,408 TEUs.

As a result of the investment in infrastructure and equipment made by APM Terminals, the TCM can receive Post Panamax Plus ships, and simultaneously serve two ships with capacity of up to 8,500 TEUs each.

Together with connections for 3,800 refrigerated containers, this opens opportunities for Costa Rican companies that trade with other countries, through services with new rotations, connecting Ecuador, Peru and Europe (both North and the Mediterranean).



APM Terminals aims to break port paradigms in Limón, increasing the country's port competitiveness and, in this way, opening new opportunities for export sectors.

The MSC Elma was built in 2016 and sails under the flag of the Republic of Portugal, is 299.9 meters long (length) and 48.20 meters wide (width).

Previously, the largest vessels received, include the Maersk Karachi (January 2022) with a length of 299.9 meters and capacity for 6690 TEUs; the MSC Sara Elena (November 2019) with a length of 299.95 meters and capacity for 8819 TEUs; and the Maersk Gateshead (September 2020), which is 292 meters long and has a capacity for 4800 TEUs.