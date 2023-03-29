2023 March 29 14:59

USC General Director named flammability and price of composite materials as key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding

One more factor is the absence of serial production of some ingredients in Russia

Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) named flammability and price of composite materials as the key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding, according to the press center of USC.

When speaking at the meeting of the Russian Engineering Union’s Committee for Transport Engineering held in the framework of the 10th Forum “Composites without Borders”, Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the greatest success in the use of composite materials had been achieved by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard which currently builds two composite trawlers per year.

Composite materials are also used for construction of civil ships with high technical characteristics. For example, composite ship Gryphon operating on the Sochi-Novorossiysk line can operate at a speed of up to 30 knots and can successfully withstand waves of up to 4 points.

As of today, USC is implementing a contract signed with the Emercom on construction of 52 boats of 6 to 11 meters long. USC has also won a tender on development of design documentation for rescue boats. According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, all rescue boats for USC companies will be produced within the corporation of composite materials.

