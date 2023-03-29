2023 March 29 13:42

Wartsila to supply the engines for Celebrity Cruises’ new ship

Close cooperation between Royal Caribbean Group (RCG), the Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CdA) shipyard, and Wärtsilä will enable RCG’s latest vessel to lead the cruise industry into a new era of alternative fuel use, according to the company's release.

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines for Celebrity Cruises’ new ship, the fifth vessel in the company’s revolutionary Edge Series. Close collaboration between RCG, CdA, and Wärtsilä will enable the ship to be capable of operating with a methanol fuel option, thus advancing the use of alternative fuels for the cruise industry. The methanol-ready engines will give the new ship unmatched fuel flexibility. The order for the engines was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in January 2023 and the vessel is scheduled for delivery from the yard in 2025.

To enable this advance, Wärtsilä will convert two Wärtsilä 46F engines to allow them to utilise methanol as fuel, marking the first-ever such conversion for this particular engine type. The engines will also be capable of operating with two other conventional fuel types. The conversion project not only promotes lower carbon cruising, but by adding methanol as a fuel option, emissions of sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter are significantly reduced.



Celebrity Cruises, along with its parent company Royal Caribbean Group, has for 30 years been committed to the innovation and advancement of solutions that support greater sustainability. The incorporation of methanol-ready engines represents the company’s next step towards achieving Destinations Net Zero, its vision for net zero emissions by 2050.

The full Wärtsilä scope includes two 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines capable of operating with methanol as fuel, two 12-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines, and one Wärtsilä 32 engine. Wärtsilä will convert the 46F engines to run on methanol at the yard, prior to commissioning.





