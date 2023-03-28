2023 March 28 16:53

Oil supplies from Russia to India surged 22 times in 2022 — Aleksandr Novak

In 2022, energy industry accounted for 42% of the revenues to the federal budget

In 2022, oil supplies from Russia to India surged 22 times, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak as saying at the final meeting of the Board of RF Ministry of Energy.

“Last year, the flows of our energy resources were redirected to new markets in the shortest time. Not everything was easy, of course. Nevertheless, all issues were resolved. Most of our resources were redirected to the markets of friendly countries. As for the supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year. There was an increase in supplies to China. This is the result of a great work in the industry,” said Aleksandr Novak.

According to him, the energy industry accounted for 42% of the revenues to the federal budget in 2022, up from 36% in the previous year.

“Major friendly countries are the new markets in the Asia-Pacific Region, Africa, Latin America, Middle and Central Asia. This year, it is essential for us to develop mechanisms and tools that would ensure a reliable supply of our products to new markets. We are talking about supply chains, and about further development of the tanker fleet, creation of payment instruments and transition to national currencies. An important issue is the creation of new insurance and reinsurance systems. This is great work which is already underway, we need to proceed with it,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.