2023 March 28 16:05

MEYER RE and Damen Shiprepair sign cooperation agreement

The MEYER Group and the Dutch Shiprepair company Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) have signed a joint cooperation agreement, according to the company's release.

DSC will work with the recently established company MEYER RE, a subsidiary of the MEYER Group, which has been active for nearly a year. MEYER RE offers shipping companies solutions to maximize their vessel’s sustainability, ideally throughout their lifecycle from development and build to supporting them through their operating lives and finally end-of-life recycling.

Initially the two groups will work on the design and implementation of sustainable systems up to the complete conversion and / or installation of new power plants on board (including LNG, methanol, batteries and fuel cells solutions), as well as implementing entire modernization projects.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.