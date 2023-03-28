2023 March 28 09:34

FESCO service for delivery of refrigerated cargo from the Far East to APR to be launched in 2023

The exporters are eligible for subsidies up to 25% of transportation expenses

FESCO Transportation Group is going to launch a new service for the delivery of refrigerated cargo from the Far East to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR). Transit time will be reduced by about 5 days with cargo consolidation in Vladivostok and using on refrigerated container on the route, says Exposolutions Group LLC, organizer of Seafood Expo Russia, which will hold a business meeting on optimization of fish and seafood supplies to the APR countries and on functioning of Fish Shuttle.

Fish Shuttle will be operated by Dalreftrans (a company of FESCO) with the participation of Russian Export Center JSC (REC). The exporters using the new service are eligible for subsidies up to 25% of transportation expenses.

The Asia-Pacific Region has traditionally been the largest sales market for exporters of Russian fish and seafood. The APR countries’ market currently accounts for about 60% of the global fish consumption and this share continues to increase.

The related issues will be discussed at Seafood Expo Russia. The business meeting will be held on 19 April 2023 in Crocus Center, Moscow.