APM Terminals announces strategic partnership for a project to develop two new deep-water berths in Vietnam

APM Terminals engages in a strategic partnership with Vietnamese HATECO group for a project to develop two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City located in the north of Vietnam, according to the company's release.



As part of the strategic partnership, APM Terminals will provide financial, operational and technical support to HATECO Group Joint Stock Corporation (HATECO). The project aims to capitalise on the favourable natural conditions and geographical location of the area, with the objective of facilitating direct import and export of goods between the north of Vietnam and European and American markets. The project is also expected to directly create attractive opportunities for key customers and cargo owners in the north of Vietnam.



The project entails the investment into and development of two berths with the total length of 900 metres (450 metres each), capable of accommodating container vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs capacity.



The investor, HATECO, intends to complete all construction works and deploy equipment by the end of 2024 and the new terminal is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2025. In the initial phase, the facility will have 5 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and 14 rubber-tyre gantry (RTG) cranes.