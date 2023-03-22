  • Home
  • News
  • Russia’s decision to voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 bpd to remain in force until end of June 2023 — Alexander Novak
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 22 14:32

    Russia’s decision to voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 bpd to remain in force until end of June 2023 — Alexander Novak

    The target level of the reduction will be reached in the next few days

    Russia’s decision to voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day will remain in force until the end of June 2023, according to the statement of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak published on the official website of RF Government.

    “...Russia maintains its position on the complete rejection of illegal restrictive measures and has voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day since March. Today, Russia is close to achieving the target level of the reduction: it will be reached in the next few days. In accordance with the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day will remain in force until the end of June 2023,” reads the statement.

    According to Alexander Novak, “today the global oil market is under unprecedented negative pressure from unnatural, man-made factors that create great volatility and uncertainty. These factors include the Western countries’ short-sighted energy agenda aimed at withdrawing investment from traditional energy sectors, imposing illegal restrictions on the free movement of energy goods, and introducing an embargo on the supply of oil and petroleum products. Ongoing attempts to set a price cap are equally dangerous”.

    According to Rosstat, Russia’s oil production in November 2022 (before export restriction) was 10.85 million barrels per day.

    Alexander Novak earlier characterized the current situation in Russia’s oil sector as stable with Russia having already contracted the supply of petroleum products for the month despite the embargo imposed by the European Union’s member states on February 5.

    On December 5, 2022, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. G7 nations, the EU and Australia agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. Moreover, starting February 5, 2023, similar restrictions on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia were enforced as the EU Council officially greenlighted the decision, in conjunction with the G7, to introduce a price ceiling on Russian petroleum products supplied by sea at $100 for premium oil and at $45 for discount.

    In February 2023 OPEC+ reaffirmed their commitment to the plan to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day, agreed upon following the meeting on 5 October 2022. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak then said that current oil reserves in the world are below the average five-year values, and there are many uncertainties in the oil market related to the level of supply and demand. China, which is emerging from pandemic restrictions, is expected to increase oil consumption. But inflation expectations for the economies of Western countries remain high, which affects the level of demand for energy.

    Those decisions create “considerable risks for the energy security worldwide”.

    Read about:

    Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russian oil supplies already earmarked for February despite EU embargo - Alexander Novak

    EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes

    Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 22

19:19 MSCC Bronka (Saint-Petersburg) sold to Moscow company NKK-Logistik
17:30 Direct service from China to Saint-Petersburg launched by Transit
17:06 JERA and Virya Energy reach an agreement for the acquisition of Parkwind by JERA
16:41 Alfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology
16:24 State Duma passed in its first reading Northern Delivery Bill
16:08 OGCI, Stena Bulk, GCMD project gets go-ahead to use carbon capture on oil tanker pilot to decarbonize shipping
15:46 Grimaldi signs the purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority
15:03 Delo Group and China’s Shandong Port Group will jointly develop multimodal container transportation
14:32 Russia’s decision to voluntarily cut crude oil production by 500,000 bpd to remain in force until end of June 2023 — Alexander Novak
14:09 South Carolina Ports container volumes down 13% in Feb 2023
13:44 China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation wins Solomon Islands port project
13:25 GreenIT and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop three floating offshore wind farms in Italy with 2 GW capacity
12:59 Russia and China expand economic cooperation in the Far East
11:35 Thames Freeport given green light by UK Government
11:27 Problems with coal unloading in Posiet and Vanino ports entail loss of Russian Railways’ cargo base
11:08 Greece and Turkey agree to support each other in the UN’s Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation - EURACTIV
10:51 DNV and PETROJET sign MoU to support green hydrogen projects in Egypt
10:25 Hanwha gets Vietnam approval for Daewoo Shipbuilding takeover - Yonhap
10:10 Russia to supply grain to African countries at no expense if grain deal is not extended after 60 days — Vladimir Putin
09:49 Russia is a strategic supplier of oil and natural gas to China – Vladimir Putin
09:21 Atomflot to create digital ecosystem for NSR for RUB 3.8 billion

2023 March 21

20:56 Russia is ready to create, together with China, a working body for the development of the NSR – Vladimir Putin
18:37 GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
18:07 Shell publishes the Energy Security Scenarios
17:34 Wartsila upgrades Wartsila 31 diesel engine
17:22 Cochin Shipyard bags order for world's first zero emission feeder container vessel
17:16 Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters
16:47 Langh Ship switches to biofuel on its container vessel
16:02 Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite - Reuters
15:40 Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
15:14 Optimarin expands BWTS manufacturing into China
13:33 Russia suspends rapeseed exports
13:30 Brazil’s Porto Itapoá invests in equipment ‘firsts’ for Brazil
13:06 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky joins list of ports whose harbormasters register ships in Russian International Register of Ships
13:04 100 audits completed under IMO Member State Audit Scheme
12:50 Port of Antwerp-Bruges joins forces with Routescanner
12:36 Terminal Astafiev gets nod from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight
12:13 King Abdulaziz Port breaks container handling record
11:37 Redevelopment of the Nizhne-Kama Lock nears completion
11:32 Samskip, duisport and TX Logistik will jointly operate the logport III combined transport terminal in Duisburg in future
11:10 Regional shipbuilding clusters to enjoy preferential tax treatment – ASRF
11:03 Sempra launches Port Arthur LNG Project
10:29 Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for at least 60 days
09:56 IMO, Norway and Singapore sign MoU on maritime decarbonization
09:33 Damen Services UK expands offering with I.M.E Repair Services MoU

2023 March 20

18:27 Valenciaport leads Spanish ports in vehicle traffic in 2022
18:07 Ammonia-fuelled short-sea bulker design wins Bureau Veritas approval - Ship & Bunker
17:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 9% YoY
17:34 Bureau Veritas developes an Audit Framework to verify environmental claims
17:14 First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
17:13 Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade
16:35 Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
15:56 Port of Barcelona's Old Port to receive more than €86 million in public-private investments
15:47 Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
15:30 A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service
15:01 Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku
14:38 Chevron suspends production at Thai oil field
14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East