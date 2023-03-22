2023 March 22 10:51

DNV and PETROJET sign MoU to support green hydrogen projects in Egypt

DNV, the global independent energy expert and assurance provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PETROJET, a leading regional Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) contractor, to strengthen their collaboration for the energy transition in Egypt through the development of green hydrogen and its derivatives (including ammonia), according to the company's release.

The MoU aims to scope areas in which DNV can support PETROJET with its technical expertise in design verification and project assurance, as PETROJET is seeking a leading role as a green hydrogen EPC contractor. The agreement also encompasses renewable power generation and energy storage projects, technical studies for natural gas and hydrogen/natural gas blend infrastructure, along with other technical services for CO2 or low-carbon hydrogen projects.

Egypt is well on its way to being a hydrogen powerhouse, as recent announcements by Middle-Eastern and European players have pushed estimated investments past $100 billion. Some 70% of these investments are linked to projects unveiled following COP 27 last November, when nine major projects were announced – totaling a combined production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes per year (Mt/yr).

Egypt is taking serious steps to diversify energy sources as an economic growth strategy. It has some of the region’s largest renewable energy programmes and has brought its target for 42% renewable power forwards to 2030 (5 years earlier than initially planned). Thanks to these investments, the country is emerging as an export hub for low-carbon LNG and green ammonia.