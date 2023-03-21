  • Home
  • News
  • GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 21 18:37

    GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants

    For the fourth consecutive year, the GTT group, the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases, has taken first place in the INPI's list of ETIpatent applicants, with 57 patents published in 2022, according to GTT's release.

    In the ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants in all categories, GTT is in 23rd place and has moved up 7 places compared to the 2021 list.

    This ranking highlights GTT's strong dynamic for innovation, with a R&D budget representing an average of 10% of the Group’s turnover and nearly 26% of its workforce in 2022.

    Over the last ten years, the technological solutions developed by the group have enabled greenhouse gas emissions from LNG carriers to be halved. GTT is also working to optimise its technical and digital solutions for the propulsion of vessels using liquefied natural gas, which can reduce the CO2 emissions of ships by about 20%. In addition to its core business, GTT is developing technological solutions that will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world, including the design of a containment system for the transport and storage of liquid hydrogen, as well as carbon capture on board ships.

Другие новости по темам: GTT  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 21

20:56 Russia is ready to create, together with China, a working body for the development of the NSR – Vladimir Putin
18:37 GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
18:07 Shell publishes the Energy Security Scenarios
17:34 Wartsila upgrades Wartsila 31 diesel engine
17:22 Cochin Shipyard bags order for world's first zero emission feeder container vessel
17:16 Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters
16:47 Langh Ship switches to biofuel on its container vessel
16:02 Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite - Reuters
15:40 Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
15:14 Optimarin expands BWTS manufacturing into China
13:33 Russia suspends rapeseed exports
13:30 Brazil’s Porto Itapoá invests in equipment ‘firsts’ for Brazil
13:06 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky joins list of ports whose harbormasters register ships in Russian International Register of Ships
13:04 100 audits completed under IMO Member State Audit Scheme
12:50 Port of Antwerp-Bruges joins forces with Routescanner
12:36 Terminal Astafiev gets nod from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight
12:13 King Abdulaziz Port breaks container handling record
11:37 Redevelopment of the Nizhne-Kama Lock nears completion
11:32 Samskip, duisport and TX Logistik will jointly operate the logport III combined transport terminal in Duisburg in future
11:10 Regional shipbuilding clusters to enjoy preferential tax treatment – ASRF
11:03 Sempra launches Port Arthur LNG Project
10:29 Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for at least 60 days
09:56 IMO, Norway and Singapore sign MoU on maritime decarbonization
09:33 Damen Services UK expands offering with I.M.E Repair Services MoU

2023 March 20

18:27 Valenciaport leads Spanish ports in vehicle traffic in 2022
18:07 Ammonia-fuelled short-sea bulker design wins Bureau Veritas approval - Ship & Bunker
17:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 9% YoY
17:34 Bureau Veritas developes an Audit Framework to verify environmental claims
17:14 First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
17:13 Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade
16:35 Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
15:56 Port of Barcelona's Old Port to receive more than €86 million in public-private investments
15:47 Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
15:30 A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service
15:01 Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku
14:38 Chevron suspends production at Thai oil field
14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East
13:40 Russian Union of Grain Exporters asks to elaborate new procedure of Kerch Strait passage
13:29 The South Korean government plans to inspect every port crane supplied by China - BusinessKorea
12:37 FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg
12:13 CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia
11:28 Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022
11:23 Equinor welcomes OKEA as new partner in the Statfjord area
10:55 Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin
10:41 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings
10:32 Vladimir Putin signs law on creation of a special economic zone on the Kurils
09:59 Nizhny Novgorod based R-Flot laid down multifunctional dredger of Project 2040
09:50 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year сoncession agreement to develop and operate Safaga Port in Egypt
09:13 NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog