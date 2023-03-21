2023 March 21 18:37

GTT takes first place in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants

For the fourth consecutive year, the GTT group, the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases, has taken first place in the INPI's list of ETIpatent applicants, with 57 patents published in 2022, according to GTT's release.

In the ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants in all categories, GTT is in 23rd place and has moved up 7 places compared to the 2021 list.

This ranking highlights GTT's strong dynamic for innovation, with a R&D budget representing an average of 10% of the Group’s turnover and nearly 26% of its workforce in 2022.

Over the last ten years, the technological solutions developed by the group have enabled greenhouse gas emissions from LNG carriers to be halved. GTT is also working to optimise its technical and digital solutions for the propulsion of vessels using liquefied natural gas, which can reduce the CO2 emissions of ships by about 20%. In addition to its core business, GTT is developing technological solutions that will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world, including the design of a containment system for the transport and storage of liquid hydrogen, as well as carbon capture on board ships.