2023 March 15 15:48

FESCO to launch sea line between Damietta (Egypt) and Novorossiysk (Russia) in HII’2023

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group to launch a direct container line from Novorossiysk to the Egyptian port of Damietta which is to be serviced by the company’s own ship. Besides, the Group plans to launch a seasonal service between Morocco and Saint-Petersburg for transportation of citrus fruits and avocado, says FESCO.

When speaking at the international forum Russia-Africa organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, told how much Africa could be in demand by Russian transport companies and what the challenges of building logistics in the region are.

“The launching of the first seaborne container line between Russia and Africa is planned for the second half of the current year. The route will connect the Egyptian port of Damietta with the port of Novorossiysk. 2 or 3 new ships are to be put on the line by the end of the year,” said Andrey Severilov.

FESCO is also looking into using the Egyptian port as a transport hub for handling cargo delivered from other African countries for their further transportation to Russia.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 24 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.