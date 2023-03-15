2023 March 15 13:12

APM Terminals Gothenburg to double reefer container capacity and streamline PTI service

APM Terminals Gothenburg will double its reefer connections to more than 200 in the first half of this year. Improvements to the pre-trip inspection (PTI) process will also increase efficiency, according to the company's release.

All reefer plugs will be fed with electricity from renewable sources, in line with the entire terminal. Using renewable energy will support the growing base of customers aiming for zero-emission supply chains.

As part of its service for managing temperature-controlled containers arriving at the terminal, APM Terminals' partner company MCR offers PTI.

Demand for PTI at the terminal has been doubling approximately every two years. To accommodate the higher throughput, the terminal has plans to increase the area available for PTIs.

Further efficiency-enhancing activities are planned at Gothenburg terminal, including upgrades to the layout of the PTI area, an enhanced washing service and improved pre-requisites for the service.