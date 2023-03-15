2023 March 15 10:18

FESCO looks into launching new intermodal and railway services in Kazakhstan

Trans-Asian route opens up wide opportunities for launching container services on new directions

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, held a meeting with Yermek Kosherbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation, to discuss the development of new logistics services in the Republic. The parties discussed the key areas of cooperation in cargo transportation as well as the aspects of launching new intermodal and railway services in Kazakhstan including those using the trans-Asian route, says FESCO Transportation Group.

“As part of its development strategy, FESCO pays special attention to the development of cargo transportation across Kazakhstan, including the trans-Asian route, which is key for the Group as it opens up wide opportunities for launching container services in new directions. At the same time, it is crucial for FESCO to establish interaction and strengthen cooperation with the Kazakh business community in order to expand its presence in the countries of South and Southeast Asia. For that purpose, with its expertise in the field of intermodal container transportation, the Group is ready to offer its partners from Kazakhstan the most advanced logistics solutions,” said Andrey Severilov.

