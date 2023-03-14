2023 March 14 10:30

FESCO delivered overweight equipment for chemical plant under construction in Turkey

The company’s vessels came to Tuzla having passed the Kama, Volga and Don rivers and crossed the Azov and Black seas

FESCO Transportation Group organized and performed the delivery of overweight equipment from Russia to Turkey. The equipment intended for a chemical plant under construction in Turkey included units exceeding 340 tonnes, says FESCO.

An individual multimodal transportation scheme was developed. The first phase included transportation of overweight equipment by road from Almetyevsk to the port of Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan) where the equipment was loaded onto barges.

The company’s vessels came to the Turkish port of Tuzla having passed the Kama, Volga and Don rivers and crossed the Azov and Black seas. The equipment was then transported by road to the construction site in Gebkim industrial zone.

The delivery took about four months. FESCO also assembled the equipment.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 24 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.