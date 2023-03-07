2023 March 7 15:44

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2M’2023 rose by 1.8% YoY to 2.28 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.2%

In January-February 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 1.8%, year-on-year, to 2.28 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 19.5% to 1.38 million tonnes including 300.2 thousand tonnes of paper (-9.7%) and 312.6 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (+54.3%). Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 11% to 350 thousand tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – 11.4 times to 29.9 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose 1.7 times to 894 thousand tonnes including 482.5 thousand tonnes of ran wood (3.2 times), 52.6 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-9.5%) and 198.64 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 1.5 times). Handling of imported general cargo fell by 36.3% to 76.5 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 46.7% to 368.13 thousand tonnes, coastal traffic rose by 4% to 47.3 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.3% to 82.4 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic was down by 18.2% to 369 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.