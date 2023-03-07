2023 March 7 15:20

National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago takes delivery of Damen ASD Tug 2811

NEC has opted for IMO Tier III compliance in line with its values National Energy Corporation (NEC), a subsidiary of the state-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, has taken delivery of a new Damen ASD Tug 2811, according to Damen's release.

NEC has opted to have installed a Class certified Damen Marine NO x Reduction System to make it IMO Tier III compliant. While this is not a requirement in the Caribbean Sea yet, it is in full alignment with NEC’s commitment to promoting sustainability in the local and regional energy sectors.

The ASD Tug 2811, named National Energy Resilience in recognition of the role it will play in delivering low-emission towage, has also been fitted with Damen Triton, Damen’s in-house remote monitoring software. Triton gathers data from across the vessel and analyses it to deliver valuable insights into efficiency and operability to owners and operators via its web-based platform. For NEC, this will include insights into fuel consumption and CO₂, NO x and CO₂e emissions. Combining this data with its operational profile will allow NEC to optimize the vessel’s operating profile, potentially reducing fuel consumption by up to 15-20%.

NEC is making the purchase in response to the increase in oil & gas exploration and production in the waters of the southern Caribbean, with its duties including rig relocation and other offshore operations. Adding an advanced, low-emission tug to their fleet sends a clear message to its customers that it is prepared to invest in assets that contribute to a sustainable future. National Energy Resilience is also their most powerful vessel yet with 60-tonnes of bollard pull.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.