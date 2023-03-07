2023 March 7 13:05

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2M’2023 rose by 25.9% YoY to $33.69 billion

Exports from Russia to China rose by 31.3%

In January-February 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 25.9%, year-on-year, to almost $33.69 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 31.3% to $18.65 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 19.8% to $76.12 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in January-February 2023 fell by 8.3%, year-on-year, to $895.72 billion with exports having decreased by 6.8%, imports – by 10.2%. China - АСЕАН trade rose by 1.3% to $138.12 billion, trade with the EU fell by 10% to $123.36 billion, with the USA — by 17.4% to $101.85 billion.

While meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the annual trade turnover between the countries would reach new record levels by the end of the year and in the near future it would increase to $200 billion or more.

In 2022, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3%, year-on-year, to $190.27 billion.