2023 March 7 11:53

The third expedition cruise ship of the Vega series at Helsinki Shipyard prepares to leave for sea trials

Already the third expedition cruise ship of the Vega series at Helsinki Shipyard is preparing to leave for sea trials. SH Diana is longer than its cousins and therefore also has a larger accommodation capacity. NB518 – SH Diana’s sea trial is planned for week 11, according to the company's release.

Commissioning and tests that have already started in the dry dock and outfitting quay will continue with sea trials. Commissioning refers to the commissioning and inspection of the ship’s technical systems, areas and functions.

An important step before the sea trial is the sea trial reviews. They are held weekly months before the sea trials.

In the sea trial review, it is checked that the ship is ready to go to sea in all respects. The purpose of the sea trial review is to ensure the seaworthiness of the ship and the safety of the sea trial crew at sea.