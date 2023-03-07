2023 March 7 10:46

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its fleet of equipment

New equipment has been delivered to the berths of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb, a company of Port One Group): four front loaders and nine rolltrailers. Three forklift trucks (two of 32 tonnes in capacity, one – 38 tonnes) are intended for handling of slabs.

The front loader is fitted with a 2.3-cbm bucket. With its brushing equipment it can also be used together with water-jetting machines and vacuum cleaning sweepers.

The rolltrailers are intended for transportation of cargo up to 80 tonnes.

The port will also get three forklift trucks (of 8, 32 and 38 tonnes in capacity) and six more rolltrailers.

According to Kirill Yakimenmo, Technical Director of SP SPb, the newly delivered equipment has been assembled with four rolltrailers already put into operation.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo within Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One Group comprises Port One JSC, Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Universal Handling Company LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.