Stanlow Terminals opens new import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Liverpool

Stanlow Terminals Ltd has announced they are to develop a major new open access import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Liverpool, according to Essar's release.

The new terminal, which will be an expansion of Stanlow Terminal’s existing facilities, will provide the connecting infrastructure to enable significant volumes of green ammonia to be imported into the UK. The new terminal contributes to Essar’ ambition to be a major hub of low carbon energy innovation and leader in production globally.

Green ammonia is a highly effective liquid carrier of hydrogen, which allows for the safe and cost-efficient transport of green hydrogen at scale. The new terminal will enable the import and storage of more than one million tonnes per year of green ammonia for onwards distribution into the UK or conversion back to green hydrogen for supply to the North West’s industrial customers.

The green hydrogen produced will be used by a wide range of industries in the region, including as a sustainable fuel for marine shipping and to help decarbonise energy usage and, in doing so, contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Green ammonia is a crucial component in the development of the global hydrogen economy and is expected to develop into one of the world’s major sustainable energy commodities. Once operational, the new terminal will put Stanlow Terminals at the heart of the global hydrogen energy market, with ready access to large scale international green ammonia imports. This can include imports from Essar Energy Transition’s own 1 GW green ammonia project in Gujarat, India.

The new terminal will be advantageously located within Stanlow Terminal’s existing facilities, where it will benefit from the Port of Liverpool’s unique combination of competitive geographical location, deep water access and maritime infrastructure which is capable of handling the largest gas carrier vessels. The terminal will also benefit from direct connectivity with Hynet, the UK’s leading low carbon hydrogen project in terms of scale and speed to market.

Feasibility studies are currently being undertaken, with the terminal currently scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

The development of the green ammonia terminal is the latest phase in Stanlow Terminal’s long-term plan to become the UK’s largest bulk liquid storage and energy infrastructure solutions provider.

Essar Energy Transition (“EET”) has been created to drive the creation of the UK’s leading energy transition hub in North West England. EET plans to invest a total of US$3.6 billion in developing a range of low carbon energy transition projects over the next five years, of which US$2.4 billion will be invested in the North West of England.

EET includes Stanlow Terminals Ltd, the UK’s largest independent bulk liquid storage terminal, which is developing enabling transport and storage infrastructure for biofuels and new energies; Essar Oil UK, the company’s refining and marketing business in North West England; Vertex Hydrogen, which is developing 1 gigawatt (GW) of blue hydrogen for the UK market, with follow-on capacity set to reach 3.8GW; EET Future Energy, which is developing 1 GW of green ammonia in India, targeted at international markets; and EET Biofuels, which is investing in developing 1 MT of low carbon biofuels.