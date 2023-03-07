2023 March 7 09:42

Hunter Group ASA and DNV sign CCS development agreement

Hunter Group ASA and DNV have entered into a joint cooperation agreement for the development of a low pressure mid-stream shipping solution for Carbon Capture and Storage, according to the company's release.

The parties have agreed to work together to develop a 40-70K cbm liquified CO2 carrier with 20-30K cbm feeder vessels with the aim to meet defined targets towards a sustainable CCS shipping solution to be operated on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and European waters.

Both technological and operational measures will be assessed, as well as hull and cargo tank designs. Alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol, fuel cells and CO2 abatement technologies will also be evaluated as part of this project.