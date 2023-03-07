2023 March 7 09:21

Maksim Ignatyev appointed as Director, Government Relations / Regional Programmes at Delo Management Company

Previous positions - management of SUEK, ChTPZ, NTC and Siberian Generating Company

Maksim Ignatyev has been appointed as Director, Government Relations / Regional Programmes at Delo Management Company. IAA PortNews has obtained confirmation from Maksim Ignatyev himself.

In early 2000s Maksim Ignatyev used to head the press center of Kazan Administration, then served in the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, worked in SUEK and ChTPZ, held the position of Deputy General Director, PR and Communications Director at National Transport Company. Between April 2022 and February 2023, Maksim Ignatyev was Advisor to General Director of Siberian Generating Company.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).