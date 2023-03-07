2023 March 7 09:23

“K” Line starts collaborative research on decarbonization with Anglo American

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding with Anglo American regarding the establishment of a working committee for collaborative research on decarbonization, according to the company's release. “K” LINE has been engaged in the seaborne transportation of raw materials for Anglo American.

Anglo American and “K” LINE have agreed to collaborate through the sharing of research and ideas and the utilization of both parties’ knowledge of new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields that have the potential to grow in the near future to achieve their common goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Anglo American is a leading, global mining company with a portfolio of competitive, world class operations and a broad range of future development options.