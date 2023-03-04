2023 March 4 15:18

SSES and Avenir LNG delivered LNG bunker to ZIM's first LNG fueled containership in Yangshan Port

The operation was carried out by SSES’s 20,000 cbm bunkering vessel, HAI GANG WEI LAI

On March 2, 2023, Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co.,Ltd. (SSES) a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) & Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG) successfully delivered bonded LNG bunker to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) first LNG fueled containership.



The operation was carried out by SSES’s 20,000 cbm bunkering vessel, HAI GANG WEI LAI, which delivered LNG to the 15,000 TEU containership, ZIM SAMMY OFER, whilst simultaneously carrying out cargo operation (SIMOPS) at Yangshan Port. The bunkering operation was completed safely and efficiently, with the support Shanghai Maritime Bureau, Customs and Border Inspection authorities.



This marks an important milestone for SSES and Avenir LNG’s partnership in promoting decarbonization and clean energy transition solutions in the shipping and logistics industry.



About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions, with a fleet of small-scale LNG vessels and terminal assets and working with local partners to unlock new markets for natural gas.