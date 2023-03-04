2023 March 4 10:03

Adani Portfolio Companies complete INR 15,446 Cr secondary equity transaction with GQG Partners

Jefferies India Private Limited introduced the parties and brokered the transaction



GQG Partners, a leading US based Global Equity investment boutique, announced today the completion of a INR 15,446 Crore (USD 1.87 billion) in a series of secondary block trade transactions in the Adani Portfolio companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited (all listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange(NSE)).



The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure. Jefferies India Private Limited acted as a Sole Broker for the transaction.



India's total electricity generating capacity is more than 390GW, and renewables exceed 100 GW. Last year at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Indian government announced that by 2030 India's non-fossil fuel capacity would be 500 GW. Adani Group plans to supply the country with 45 GW (9% of India's renewable energy) by 2030.



Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, the distribution arm of Adani Transmission Limited (committed to Net Zero by 2050) has legally covenanted targets to increase the renewable energy penetration from 3% in FY21 to 60% by FY27. APSEZ has committed to being carbon neutral by 2025 and to be a leader in the development of sustainable transport utility. AEL, through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani New Industries Limited has committed to build, over the next 9 years, a new green hydrogen vertical focused on decarbonization of industrial energy and mobility.



GQG Partners is a leading global equity investment boutique. Driven by client-alignment, GQG has delivered strong long-term investment results across its core strategies. GQG Partners manages more than AUD$130 billion (USD $92 billion) in client assets as of 31 January 2023. Winner of the Global Equity Manager of the Year from Morningstar Australia, GQG is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GQG), and majority owned by its employees. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale Florida, with offices in New York, London, Seattle and Sydney, the firm strives for excellence at all levels of its organization through a commitment to independent thinking, continual growth, cultural integrity, and a deep knowledge of the markets.