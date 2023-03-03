2023 March 3 16:31

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II announces new Managing Director

Jan Buijze, current Managing Director of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II will take on a new responsibility in the company and effective 1st April 2023 will become Regional Project Director for Africa & Europe, based in Lagos, Nigeria, with specific focus on supporting APM Terminals in Africa. Jan Buijze has spent the past four years preparing APM Terminals Maasvlakte II for the upcoming extensive expansion project with the aim of doubling terminal’s capacity. With this key project now having received necessary stakeholder approvals, it is expected to be formalised shortly, creating an opportune moment for Jan Buijze to hand over the baton to his successor.



Taking over as new Managing Director will be Harold Kunst, former CEO of MSC PSA European Terminal in Antwerp. Harold started his career in A.P. Moller - Maersk in 1996 and having previously held various positions within operations at APM Terminals. Harold will officially start in the new role on 1st August and in the meantime the terminal will be temporarily managed by Rob Sponselee, former Managing Director of APM Terminals Rotterdam.



Since Jan Buijze joined MVII as Managing Director in May 2019, the fully automated terminal has carried out a robust improvement plan, increasing its competitiveness and productivity, which is also reflected in a recent record of 243.4 productive moves per hour (PMPH) achieved in February.



The appointments of Harold Kunst and Rob Sponselee are still subject to the employee participation process.



