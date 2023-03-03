2023 March 3 10:39

FESCO opens a subsidiary in Turkey

The company will be engaged in organization of cargo deliveries for construction of facilities under projects in energy, petrochemistry and gas-to-chemicals sectors

FESCO Transportation Group has established a subsidiary in Turkey with a headquarter in Mersin for the development of its transport and logistics services in the region.

FESCO’s activities in Turkey will be focused on organization of deliveries of project cargo for the construction of facilities under projects in the energy, petrochemistry and gas-to-chemicals sectors being implemented in Turkey and other countries of Central Asia. The company will also provide operational support to FESCO’s services and projects.

According to Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, the increasing role of Turkey in the trade with Russia let FESCO expand its logistics services in the Black Sea and in the East Mediterranean in 2022. The decision on establishment of a subsidiary was made amid the stable demand from both Turkish and Russian companies. The new company will also focus on organization of project logistics including transportation of oversize cargo, added Andrey Severilov.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about over 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 23 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.