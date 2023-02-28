2023 February 28 14:01

Cadeler invests in Hoglund Ship Performance Monitor

Cadeler A/S invests in Høglund Ship Performance Monitor (SPM) in a bid to reduce fuel consumption and improve the environmental footprint of their two offshore wind vessels, Wind Osprey and Wind Orca, according to the company's release.

Ship Performance Monitor (SPM) is a highly adaptable monitoring software, designed to help manage and improve ship efficiencies and reduce the environmental footprint, by providing accurate live data on fuel consumption, emissions and vessel performance.

All fuel and performance reports will be available for sharing with the office on shore, through a single, secure Cloud Platform, Høglund Connect.