2023 February 28 11:49

Japan imposed sanctions on Russian shipyards

The list of organizations covered by the new sanctions include Vympel, Baltiysky Zavod, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Rubin, Zvezdochka

Japan has imposed sanctions implying, among other things, an asset freeze, where applicable, on 48 Russian individuals, according to TASS.

An asset freeze will apply to 73 of the blacklisted entities and separately Rosbank, while the other 21 organizations will face export restrictions.

The list of organizations covered by an asset freeze include Vympel Shipyard, Baltiysky Zavod, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Central Design Bureau Rubin, Ship Repair Center Zvezdochka (the latter already covered by export restrictions).

On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions was imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies.