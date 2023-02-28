2023 February 28 09:51

Tripartite naval exercises between Russia, China and South Africa ended in Indian Ocean

Trilateral naval exercises involving warships and logistics vessels of the Russian Navy, The People's Liberation Army and the South African navies concluded today in the Indian Ocean, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The participants practised forming a multinational squadron of warships, joint tactical manoeuvring in different ranks and battle orders, and mine defence tasks during a sea crossing with firing at a target simulating a buoyant mine in the three-day exercises.

Russian, Chinese and South African warships conducted artillery firing at a mock naval target, trained to free a captured ship with hostages, assist a ship in distress at sea and personnel afloat.

A number of exercises on the board of the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov involved Ka-27 ship-based helicopter.

The Russian Federation was represented at the exercises by Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Northern Fleet medium-sized tanker Kama. Chinese Navy was represented by Rizhao frigate, Huainan destroyer and the logistics vessel Kekesilihu, while the South African Navy was represented by Mandi frigate.

The detachment of the Northern Fleet ships continues to carry out long-distance missions.