2023 February 26 12:27

PTP launches sustainability framework as new ESG guideline





The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) has launched the Sustainability Framework & Targets: “Together Towards a Sustainable Future” as a guide to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) into its core business.



It is to help PTP make comprehensive ESG considerations in its decision-making and day-to-day operations through better management of its governance and internal framework.



With the guideline, the MMC Group member also expects positive internal impact throughout its supply chain, energy usage and waste management, material consumption patterns, as well human rights aspects.



PTP CEO Marco Neelsen said the framework will systematically demonstrate value creation, guide appropriate decision-making and strategic planning, and implement better management programmes not only for PTP employees and tenants but also to the surrounding communities. He added that it is part of PTP’s effort to build a symbiosis ecosystem, establish efficient stakeholder engagement and drive appropriate risk management and mitigation measures.



Meanwhile, Johor State Chairman of the Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Raven Kumar Krishnasamy said the PTP Sustainability Framework will set the benchmark for the port management practices and business sustainability for Malaysia.



The MoU with PTNJ states that PTP will commit to replanting 160,000 mangrove trees at Tanjung Piai, Johor, over five years period in order to protect mangrove and its biodiversity.



PTP is also collaborating with SWM Environment to create a community recycling centre with the aim of fostering a culture of recycling.



This centre will raise public awareness of environmental issues, such as the need to reduce, reuse and recycle materials that would otherwise need to be disposed of in landfills by utilising the KitaRecycle platform



Meanwhile, the United Nations Global Compact pledge further showcases its commitment in creating a sustainable future together with its strategic partners.



PTP also aims to give back to the community and society, via its corporate social responsibility programmes. This includes maintaining its efforts to improve and empower communities and protect the environment.