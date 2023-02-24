2023 February 24 17:51

YILPORT takes over operations at Port of Sibenik in Croatia

YILPORT Holding has taken over the operations at Port of Šibenik in Croatia in the first week of February. YILPORT’s portfolio reached 24 terminals in 12 countries. The takeover is part of YILDIRIM Group’s acquisition of Petrokemija d.d., the largest fertilizer plant in Croatia. The port used to operate as the main fertilizer handling port in the country. In addition to fertilizers, wood products and aluminum are the most handled products at the port.



YILPORT Holding plans to turn Port of Šibenik into a multi-purpose terminal, offering diversified services. In the first phase, YILPORT will rehabilitate the quality, productivity, and efficiency of existing operations, install one more mobile harbor crane, and increase storage capacity at the terminal. The terminal will be dredged from -10 meters to -13 meters of draft to allow access for larger vessels up to Panamax size. Also, YILPORT will install the third mobile harbor crane after container operations start at the terminal.



The second phase of the proposed business plan includes startup investments for Ro-Ro and liquid cargo services. YILPORT Holding targets EUR 50 million of investments in 3 phases to develop a productive and efficient multi-purpose terminal.



The Port of Šibenik is located 350 kilometers to Zagreb, and 3 kilometers away from the highway connecting Zagreb to the Adriatic Sea. The terminal has direct railway connection to Zagreb. The port currently serves Croatian and Bosnian bulk cargo and general cargo customers by rail and road network connections.



The port currently has 3 berths at -10 meters quay depth, and handles general cargo ships up to 50,000 tons. The port offers warehouses with conveyor systems, and handles 2,000 TEU container vessels. Under YILPORT’s management, the Port of Šibenik will diversify the overall service portfolio with its strategic location, connecting to other ports in the Mediterranean region.