2023 February 10 18:00
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- In 2022, coal exports via Russian seaports rose by less than 2%, year-on-year. The highly demanded route to the Far East has become a bottleneck for coal logistics, hence the southward shift of coal flows. However, the capacity of railway approaches is also limited there
- In late 2022, Russian companies performed a high-precision deep-water operation on replacement of buoyancy tanks at the Single Point Moorings of CPC terminal in Novorossiysk.
- 12 million tonnes of material to be dredged in Volga-Caspian Canal this year
- Global Ports to consider and approve redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia
- Far East ports not able to handle agreed volumes of petroleum products — Russian Railways
- 9.6 hectares of agricultural obtain status of industrial land for construction of ammonia handling facility
- Alliance enters Russia’s dredging market in 2023
- FPV resident ships first batch of grain from Zarubino
- Murmansk Sea Fish Port suspends investment projects worth RUB 900 million
Shipping and logistics
- Seaborne container transportation to the Far East totaled 588 thousand units in 2022, up 11% YoY
- Russian flag runs the risk of entering ‘grey’ zone of Tokyo MoU
- Volga State University of Water Transport and Tatarstan agree on joint development of Volga section of the North-South ITC
- FESCO launches regular coastal service between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
- Russian Railways’ freight volumes to the East exceeded those to the West for the first time
- RF Government expands programme to compensate expenses for transportation of goods to North-West ports
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Astrakhan based Stroyliderplus to build a ship for supporting dredger’s operation
- Blagoveshchensk based shipyard lays down boat for Magadanrybprom
- Moscow Canal to have 37 ships of technical fleet repaired by navigation season of 2023
- Coast protection completed at Onezhsky Shipyard in the framework of its modernization
- Astrakhan shipyard of USC to commence building dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 for North-South corridor in 2023
Appointments
- Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service
