2023 February 10 15:04

Boluda Towage becomes the world’s leading maritime company in the towage industry

Boluda Corporación Marítima, through its Boluda Towage division, has reached an agreement to acquire Smit Lamnalco (“SL”), the world’s fifth largest towage operator.

Boluda Towage will thus become a world leader, with high growth potential and the capacity to further consolidate the sector.

This operation will enable the company to strengthen its presence in strategic markets such as Australia, the Middle East and West Africa, with a presence in 50 countries.

With the acquisition of Smit Lamnalco (“SL”), Boluda Towage – the business line of Boluda Corporación Marítima that focuses its activity on port, coastal and offshore towage, as well as maritime salvage – becomes the world’s leading company in the sector, with a fleet of 600 tugboats and an intervention capacity in 50 countries and 148 ports around the world.

The Dutch company Smit Lamnalco is 50% owned by Boskalis Group and Rezayat Group. It employs more than 1,600 people and owns 111 vessels. It is a reference in towage services for port terminals with a global and diversified customer base in the LNG, tanker and bulk segments.

This acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approvals in several countries, confirms the expansion of Boluda Corporación Marítima worldwide, reaching strategic markets where Smit Lamnalco has a strong presence such as Australia, the Middle East and West Africa.