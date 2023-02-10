2023 February 10 09:40

Registration is closed for 10th Forum of Dredging Companies in the framework of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

Registration for the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" continues

Registration for the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies which is to be held on 15 February 2023 in the framework of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress is closed. Over 250 participants have been registered.

Registration continues for the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" which is to be held on the second day of the Congress (16 February 2023). 50 seats are available.

The 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress is organized by PortNews Media Group in partnership with Rosmorport and Rosatom.

Free of charge online streaming of the reports and discussions will be available throughout the two days of the event.

The event participants will discuss the import substitution programmes, type projects for construction of technical ships, new engineering solutions, materials and technologies in the industry, specifics of participation in tenders, supervision of the implementation of large infrastructure projects.

Participation fee is foreseen.

Read more about the Congress >>>>