2023 February 10 09:14

AmmPower signs MoU with the Port of Corpus Christi to provide green hydrogen energy solutions

AmmPower Corp. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to explore the development of a green hydrogen used as feedstock for green fuel and green derivatives production, storage and distribution facility, according to the company's release.

As previously announced on January 10, 2023, AmmPower has been named as one of the Private Sector Partners in the Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub.

PCCA has emerged as the US’s preeminent gateway for exporting low carbon energy to international markets due to PCCA’s ability to provide access to a deep draft channel, land for site location and close proximity to renewable energy. PCCA has voluntarily purchased electricity from 100% renewable sources since 2017 and has also been an Environmental Protection Agency Green Power Partner since 2021.



AmmPower is evaluating the feasibility of working with PCCA to explore the development of a large green hydrogen feedstock for green fuel facility, to produce, store and distribute these derivatives for use as a carbon free fuel and a carrier of hydrogen energy. The facility will produce green hydrogen rich derivatives for domestic and export markets. AmmPower possess an expert team, led by Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, whom are global experts in hydrogen feedstock and transfer to green fuel production.

This project, led by Maarten Mobach, President of AmmPower Maritime and long-time industry veteran, will be one of the first renewable energy projects of this scale, at one of the larger working ports in the world.

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the ‘cracking’, or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.