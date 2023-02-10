2023 February 10 08:07

Seaside LNG announces acquisition of LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico

Seaside LNG announced the acquisition of the liquefied natural gas fueling barge the Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, a subsidiary of TOTE Group, LLC., according to the company's release.



Seaside LNG’s maritime transportation company, Polaris New Energy, has contracted to continue fueling TOTE’s Marlin Class LNG-powered container ships and other commercial customers with its fleet of LNG bunker barges. The Clean Jacksonville recently reached a significant milestone having successfully completed her 300th bunkering at the Port of Jacksonville.

Seaside now has the largest fleet of LNG barges operating in the United States.

In addition, Polaris entered a long-term contract with TOTE Services, LLC, a separate subsidiary of TOTE Group, to continue serving as the technical manager of the Clean Jacksonville. The Clean Jacksonville complements the bunkering services of Polaris’ 5,500 m3 Clean Canaveral that operates along the coast of the southeastern U.S. and is the largest bunker barge in the Jones Act market. Polaris also has a second 5,500 m3 barge, the Clean Everglades, under construction which is scheduled for delivery by end of 2023.

“TOTE Services’ experience in bringing LNG to the maritime sector is the most extensive in the industry. By working across every aspect, from vessel construction to ship management and technical expertise, we help our customers achieve their business and environmental objectives,” added Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services. “We look forward to continuing to operate the Clean Jacksonville safely and reliably for years to come.”

The LNG for Polaris’ vessels is loaded at the Jacksonville dock of JAX LNG, an LNG production facility and joint venture between Seaside LNG and Pivotal LNG.



Seaside provides LNG production and maritime transportation logistics to meet the growing demand for LNG, a cleaner alternative fuel, to customers in the maritime, aerospace and transportation industries. Seaside owns 50% of JAX LNG, a small-scale (360,000 gallons/day) LNG production facility operating two trains in Jacksonville, Florida, and a 100% ownership stake in an LNG bunkering barge operation through Polaris New Energy. The company currently owns the barges Clean Canaveral, Clean Jacksonville and tug Polaris. Seaside is expanding its fleet by constructing sister barge Clean Everglades and tug Tortuga which are scheduled for delivery by end of 2023.

The TOTE Group includes some of the leading transportation and logistics companies in the U.S. domestic market. TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC and TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC bring unmatched reliability and service to their respective markets, while TOTE Services, LLC offers crewing and technical services to meet the needs of commercial, privately owned and U.S. Government vessels. The TOTE Group and its subsidiaries are part of the Saltchuk family of companies.