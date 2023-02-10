2023 February 10 06:35

La Poste Group and the CMA CGM Group sign MoU

La Poste Group and the CMA CGM Group sign a memorandum of understanding to step up their cooperation in their respective areas of expertise in parcel delivery, transportation and storage, according to the company's release.



Cooperation based on the respective capabilities of La Poste subsidiary GeoPost and CMA CGM Group subsidiary CEVA Logistics, spanning the entire parcel logistics chain.



GeoPost is one of the leading names in Europe in parcel delivery to businesses and individuals, with an extensive European parcel delivery network. It delivered 2.1 billion parcels worldwide in 2021 thanks to its network of over 1,200 hubs and depots, more than 86,000 vehicles and more than 120,000 delivery experts around the world.

With 1,300 sites and operations in 170 countries, CEVA Logistics offers contract logistics, freight forwarding and medium- and long-haul road transportation services around the world.



In order to improve the quality and competitiveness of services provided for their respective customers, the agreement also includes looking to develop new circular economy and urban logistics services in France and Europe.



The two companies will investigate ways of reducing the carbon impact of their customers’ deliveries, including low-carbon urban deliveries. The CMA CGM Group is aiming to reach net zero by 2050. Deliveries from La Poste Group have been carbon neutral since 2012; it measures each parcel’s carbon footprint and aims to reduce it as much as possible and offset any remaining emissions, all with a view to cutting its carbon emissions per parcel by 30% between 2013 and 2025.



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 584 vessels. The Group transported 22 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2021.

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste group is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, GeoPost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest European banking and insurance company.



